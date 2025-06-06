Swiss National Bank Denies Currency Manipulation Allegations
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has refuted claims of currency manipulation following its inclusion on a U.S. list of monitored countries. The SNB clarified its policies, stating it does not manipulate the Swiss franc or seek unfair trade advantages, following a U.S. Treasury report's release.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) declared it does not engage in currency manipulation after the United States added Switzerland to a watchlist for unfair currency and trade activities.
The SNB responded following Thursday's U.S. Treasury Report, emphasizing its policies align with fair trade principles.
Asserting its stance, the SNB mentioned it has no intention of preventing trade balance adjustments or securing undue competitive edges for the Swiss economy.
