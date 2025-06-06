Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Denies Currency Manipulation Allegations

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has refuted claims of currency manipulation following its inclusion on a U.S. list of monitored countries. The SNB clarified its policies, stating it does not manipulate the Swiss franc or seek unfair trade advantages, following a U.S. Treasury report's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:03 IST
Swiss National Bank Denies Currency Manipulation Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) declared it does not engage in currency manipulation after the United States added Switzerland to a watchlist for unfair currency and trade activities.

The SNB responded following Thursday's U.S. Treasury Report, emphasizing its policies align with fair trade principles.

Asserting its stance, the SNB mentioned it has no intention of preventing trade balance adjustments or securing undue competitive edges for the Swiss economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025