Blaze at ITO: Rapid Response Averts Disaster

A fire erupted at the Revenue Building in ITO on Friday morning, causing significant concern among authorities and staff.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, the Delhi Fire Services confirmed. The blaze was detected around 10 a.m. originating from room 238 on the building's second floor.

Prompt action was taken as seven fire tenders were dispatched to the location, successfully bringing the fire under control quickly, thereby averting a potential disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)