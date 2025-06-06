Left Menu

Blaze at ITO: Rapid Response Averts Disaster

A fire erupted at the Revenue Building in ITO, with no injuries reported. The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly, deploying seven fire tenders to control the blaze that originated in room 238 on the second floor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:11 IST
Blaze at ITO: Rapid Response Averts Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the Revenue Building in ITO on Friday morning, causing significant concern among authorities and staff.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, the Delhi Fire Services confirmed. The blaze was detected around 10 a.m. originating from room 238 on the building's second floor.

Prompt action was taken as seven fire tenders were dispatched to the location, successfully bringing the fire under control quickly, thereby averting a potential disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025