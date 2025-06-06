Child Arrest Sparks Global Outcry: Myanmar Junta's Brutal Crackdown

The arrest of a six-year-old girl in Myanmar has drawn widespread condemnation, as the junta continues its crackdown on dissent. The military labeled the child part of a 'terrorist' group responsible for the assassination of a retired general, reflecting the escalating violence engulfing the country.

Since the 2021 coup, Myanmar remains embroiled in conflict. The military's repression has spurred a nationwide uprising, with guerrilla warfare reaching even urban centers. The situation is exacerbated by the junta's aggressive labeling of resistance groups as terrorists, further entrenching the conflict.

The military claims involvement of the National Unity Government in the killing, while it refutes any such allegations. The junta's actions have led to thousands of arrests, with significant civilian casualties, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention and dialogue to resolve the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)