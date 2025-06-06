California Jury Awards $3M in Damages to Former Prosecutor in Retaliation Case

A California jury has awarded over $3 million in damages to Tracy Miller, a former Orange County prosecutor. The decision comes after Miller claimed she was forced out of her position for safeguarding women in the office who accused a supervisor of sexual harassment.

The verdict concludes a two-week trial held in San Diego. Miller's allegations of misconduct were directed at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and former Chief Assistant District Attorney Shawn Nelson. Both parties have denied the claims.

Despite the defendants' denial, the jury sided with Miller, recognizing her claims of emotional distress and future economic loss. The verdict emphasizes the challenges female prosecutors face in addressing workplace harassment while holding authorities accountable for misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)