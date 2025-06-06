Left Menu

Joshua Wong Charged Again: Hong Kong Activist Faces National Security Allegations

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong faces new conspiracy charges under Beijing's national security law, accused of colluding with foreign forces to harm national security. Previously implicated in a subversion case, Wong allegedly sought external interference against Hong Kong and Chinese policies from July to November 2020.

06-06-2025
Joshua Wong Charged Again: Hong Kong Activist Faces National Security Allegations

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been charged with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, an allegation tied to the sweeping national security law enforced by Beijing. The charge marks the second instance Wong has faced under the contentious law, which critics argue undermines Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

The prosecution contends that Wong conspired with activist Nathan Law and others to encourage foreign interference through sanctions or blockades against Hong Kong and China. The alleged activities, which spanned from July to November 2020, are said to have potentially serious repercussions on policy implementations within the Hong Kong and Chinese governments.

Arrested in Stanley, Wong, previously a key figure in Hong Kong's protests against national education and the Occupy Movement, now confronts life imprisonment. His previous political group, Demosisto, dissolved after the introduction of the national security law as Beijing claims the law restored stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

