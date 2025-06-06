Jammu and Kashmir's Rail Link: Progress Amidst Political Promises

The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir welcomes the new rail link to the valley, recognizing it as a promising development for transportation and tourism sectors. Senior NC leader Justice Hasnain Masoodi highlighted this during a recent press briefing.

Despite the infrastructural advances, Masoodi, who also served as a Lok Sabha MP, emphasized the importance of addressing the political aspirations of the region's people. He urged that the promises made to them at the time of accession should be fulfilled.

Masoodi remarked that sustainable progress requires a harmonious balance between development and political will, suggesting that the overall progress of the nation would benefit from addressing both aspects equally.