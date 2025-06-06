Mithi River Scam: Dino Morea Under ED Radar Again
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at actor Dino Morea's premises, BMC officials, and contractors as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam. Morea, questioned previously, is scrutinized for ties with middleman Ketan Kadam and financial transactions.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids on Friday, targeting prominent figures like actor Dino Morea, various Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, and contractors. These actions are part of a sweeping money laundering investigation linked to a purported Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam.
Authorities searched over 15 locations across Mumbai and Kochi. These include Morea's Bandra residence, establishments linked to his brother, BMC operatives, and others. The investigation extended to Kochi since Matprop Technical Services Pvt Ltd, the equipment supplier, operates from there.
The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR by Mumbai Police's economic offences wing filed in May. This named contractors and officials involved in a 2017-2023 desilting tender fraud. Allegations include tailor-fitted contracts and fake billing. Morea was twice questioned in this ongoing inquiry.
