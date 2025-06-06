Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Defence Dialogue

India and Sri Lanka held a Defence Dialogue in Colombo to discuss expanding their bilateral defence cooperation, primarily focusing on maritime security. The meeting comes after signing their first-ever defence partnership. Key officials from both nations explore opportunities for enhanced military collaboration and strategic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka are paving the way for closer defence ties following a high-level meeting held in Colombo. The Sri Lanka-India Defence Dialogue aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation, with a strong emphasis on maritime security, representing a significant move post the April 5 defence partnership agreement.

During the meeting, Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh led their respective delegations. Both parties sought to strengthen their existing military relationship, look into new training prospects, and discuss strategic engagements that could benefit both countries.

The Indian Defence Secretary also held discussions with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defense Secretary Thuyacontha separately. This meeting indicates an ongoing commitment to solidify military ties decades after bilateral relations faced challenges, signaling a new era of structured cooperation.

