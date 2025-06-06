Strengthening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Defence Dialogue

India and Sri Lanka are paving the way for closer defence ties following a high-level meeting held in Colombo. The Sri Lanka-India Defence Dialogue aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation, with a strong emphasis on maritime security, representing a significant move post the April 5 defence partnership agreement.

During the meeting, Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh led their respective delegations. Both parties sought to strengthen their existing military relationship, look into new training prospects, and discuss strategic engagements that could benefit both countries.

The Indian Defence Secretary also held discussions with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defense Secretary Thuyacontha separately. This meeting indicates an ongoing commitment to solidify military ties decades after bilateral relations faced challenges, signaling a new era of structured cooperation.