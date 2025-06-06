Court Elevates Domestic Violence Case Compensation to Crorepati Level
A sessions court increased compensation for a woman from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore, citing her affluent husband's financial status. Her husband, an elevator company owner, allegedly subjected her to physical and mental abuse for 20 years. The court also raised her maintenance to Rs 1.5 lakh monthly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A sessions court has raised the compensation awarded to a woman in a domestic violence case from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore, recognizing her husband's significant wealth.
The woman, who endured alleged abuse for two decades, took legal action under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act after enduring severe hardships in her marriage.
The court's decision also increased the monthly maintenance for her and her daughter to Rs 1.5 lakh, highlighting the seriousness of the abuse she faced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
