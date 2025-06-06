Maharashtra's Bold Move: A New Commission for Tribal Empowerment

Maharashtra is set to establish a state-level commission for Scheduled Tribes (ST), promising benefits for over 1.35 crore tribals, according to state minister Ashok Uike.

The state cabinet's approval follows a similar central initiative, aiming to address various community issues, notably in health, education, and displacement sectors.

Chaired by one individual and including four non-governmental members, the commission will facilitate direct dialogue with the tribal population and ensure their voices are heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)