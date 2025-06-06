PMAY-G Workshop: Empowered Villages Key to Developed India, Says Minister Pemmasani

At the Regional Rural Workshop held under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Miramar, Goa, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Shri Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, underscored a powerful message: “A Viksit Bharat—a developed India—is not possible without empowered rural communities.” The workshop brought together senior officials, policymakers, and state leaders to review progress and chart a strategic path forward for rural housing development.

The event was graced by Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, State Rural Development Minister Shri Govind Gaude, and senior officials from both the Central and State Governments. Their collective presence reinforced the government’s commitment to building not just homes, but holistic, dignified lives in India’s villages.

PMAY-G: More Than a Housing Policy

Speaking passionately, Shri Chandrasekhar said PMAY-G is not merely a policy—it is a manifestation of Antyodaya, the principle of uplifting the last person in the queue. “Under the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this scheme has provided security, dignity, and hope to millions of rural families,” he said.

The Minister shared the following key figures illustrating the scheme’s nationwide progress:

Target (by March 2029): 4.95 crore houses

Targets Allocated: 3.90 crore

Houses Sanctioned: 3.69 crore

Homes Completed: 2.76 crore

“Each completed house represents a story of transformation—a child studying under a safe roof, an elder resting in dignity, a woman cooking with clean fuel,” he remarked.

Holistic Habitats: The Power of Convergence

Shri Chandrasekhar emphasized that PMAY-G goes beyond brick-and-mortar solutions. By converging with flagship schemes such as:

Ujjwala Yojana (clean cooking fuel)

Jal Jeevan Mission (piped drinking water)

Swachh Bharat Mission (sanitation facilities)

…the government is crafting holistic rural habitats, ensuring comprehensive well-being for families.

This integrated approach reflects a shift from transactional governance to transformational delivery, with rural housing as the centerpiece of broader development.

Skilling Rural India: Masons and Microfinance

Another innovative component of PMAY-G is the mason training initiative, through which local youth are trained in construction skills, turning them into skilled rural artisans. “This is economic empowerment in its truest sense—enabling self-reliance and job creation at the grassroots,” said the Minister.

He also stressed the importance of reimagining microfinance. By making credit more accessible, microfinance becomes a bridge between aspiration and achievement, supporting rural entrepreneurs and homeowners alike.

Sustainability, Technology, and Global Alignment

Looking ahead, Shri Chandrasekhar laid out the future roadmap of PMAY-G, built around innovation and sustainability:

Green Housing Initiatives: Introducing eco-conscious, affordable construction methods

Use of Artificial Intelligence: AI to be used in beneficiary selection, ensuring fairness and data-driven governance

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Aligning housing efforts with global climate and development goals

“This is not just about shelter—it is about sustainable prosperity. Every kutcha-to-pucca house transition is a step toward climate resilience, social justice, and national transformation,” he noted.

Stepping into Amrit Kaal: A New Chapter in Rural Empowerment

As India steps into the Amrit Kaal—the 25-year journey leading to the centenary of independence—Shri Chandrasekhar emphasized the shift from quantity to quality, from construction to holistic development, and from temporary relief to long-term empowerment.

By embracing innovation, inclusivity, and digital tools, the government aims to make PMAY-G not just a scheme, but a movement that transforms India's rural heartland into the foundation of a developed nation.

A Collective Call to Action

The workshop concluded with renewed resolve from all stakeholders to fast-track housing development, improve inter-scheme convergence, and deliver quality, dignity, and sustainability to every rural family in India. With strong political will, community participation, and tech-driven governance, the dream of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gaon is steadily becoming a reality.