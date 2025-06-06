Merz Warns: U.S. Lawmakers Unaware of Russian Military Build-Up

In a candid revelation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed concern over the apparent lack of awareness among some U.S. lawmakers regarding Russia's extensive rearmament activities. His comments came after significant talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Merz, speaking at a business conference in Berlin, revealed his discussions on Capitol Hill, where he urged U.S. senators to recognize Russia's intensified defense efforts, marking a major shift following its Ukraine invasion in February 2022. Russia, bolstering its defense sector through continuous production and international arms deals, poses a potential threat to NATO territories.

Chancellor Merz, who assumed office in May, has aligned with Trump's call for increased NATO defense spending and stressed the importance of maintaining U.S. military forces in Germany. His statements underline Europe's crucial alliance with the U.S. amid heightened global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)