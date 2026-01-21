Left Menu

Trump Stirs NATO Tensions with Greenland Ambitions

President Donald Trump reignited NATO tensions by questioning the alliance's commitment to the US while pursuing Greenland's acquisition. At Davos, Trump emphasized US ownership of Greenland for strategic security and criticized NATO and Denmark. Allied responses highlight increasing diplomatic rifts, with NATO calling for thoughtful diplomacy amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:52 IST
US President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Image Credit: YouTube/WEF). Image Credit: ANI
US President Donald Trump once again cast doubt on NATO's loyalty to America during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. Trump questioned the alliance's commitment, stating, "The problem with NATO is that we'll be there for them 100%, but I'm not sure that they'll be there for us."

These remarks come amid Trump's push for ownership of Greenland, which has stirred concern among European allies. He extended a choice to NATO members, suggesting Greenland's acquisition as beneficial for the alliance, despite Article 5's history post-September 11, 2001, attacks.

Trump reassured that military force won't be used to acquire Greenland but demanded US control over the territory, highlighting its strategic significance. Allied responses from NATO chief Mark Rutte and France's call for a NATO exercise in Greenland underscore diplomatic tensions amid Trump's claims.

