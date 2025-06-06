Govt Launches UMEED Portal for Transparent Digital Waqf Asset Governance

In a significant move towards digital empowerment and transparency in minority welfare, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju launched the UMEED Central Portal—an ambitious digital platform for managing Waqf properties—at a formal ceremony in New Delhi. The portal, developed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, promises to usher in a new era of efficiency, fairness, and community-centric governance for India’s vast portfolio of Waqf assets.

Symbol of Commitment to Minority Rights

Calling the portal a “historic step,” Shri Rijiju underlined that the initiative is more than just a technological intervention. “It is a symbol of the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding the rights of minority communities and ensuring that community-owned Waqf assets are utilized effectively and fairly for the poor Muslims, for whom it was originally meant,” he stated.

He added that the UMEED Portal (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) will provide crucial support to ordinary Muslims, particularly women and children, by ensuring that Waqf properties serve their intended welfare purpose.

Features Designed for Transparency and Accessibility

The UMEED Portal integrates cutting-edge technology with administrative reforms, serving as a centralized digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf assets across India. It is structured to deliver transparency, improve efficiency, and eliminate scope for mismanagement or misuse.

Key features of the UMEED Portal include:

Digital Inventory Creation: All Waqf properties will be catalogued digitally, including geo-tagging for spatial accuracy.

GIS Integration: Geographic Information System tools will allow real-time monitoring and mapping of assets.

Online Grievance Redressal: Citizens will have access to a responsive digital system for complaints and feedback.

Transparent Leasing & Usage Monitoring: Enables clear tracking of how properties are leased and utilized, reducing corruption.

Public Access: Verified property records and status reports will be available to the public, promoting participatory governance.

Bringing Waqf Closer to the People

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Shri George Kurian, echoed similar sentiments, calling the UMEED Portal a long-overdue reform. “This system ensures that every property is accounted for and used in accordance with the purpose it was endowed for. It brings Waqf administration closer to the people,” he said.

The need for such a system has been growing with increasing concerns over the underutilization, encroachment, and mismanagement of Waqf properties. The UMEED Portal is expected to close many of these loopholes.

A Backbone for Social Upliftment

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, highlighted the strategic vision behind the portal. He stated that UMEED would become the backbone of digital Waqf governance, ensuring Waqf assets contribute meaningfully to education, healthcare, livelihood generation, and social welfare, particularly for the underprivileged in the Muslim community.

He emphasized that the portal aligns with the government’s broader goals of inclusive development, digital governance, and community empowerment.

National Impact Expected

India is home to over 6 lakh registered Waqf properties, many of which have remained underutilized due to outdated management practices and lack of transparency. With the launch of UMEED, the government expects not only to enhance the management of these assets but also to generate new economic and social opportunities for marginalized communities.

The UMEED Central Portal will now be rolled out nationwide in phases, supported by training, awareness campaigns, and integration with other government e-Governance frameworks.

This development marks a pivotal shift in India’s approach to minority welfare—merging tradition with technology for a more inclusive, transparent, and empowered future.