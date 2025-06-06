Left Menu

Legacy of Equality: Celebrating Dr. B R Ambedkar's Vision at 75 Years of the Indian Constitution

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai praised the legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar during a special lecture in London. Highlighting Ambedkar's vision of equality and justice, Gavai also noted the progress India has made in representation over the past 75 years, inspired by Ambedkar's principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a commemorative lecture at London's historic Gray's Inn, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai extolled Dr. B R Ambedkar's foundational role in shaping the Indian Constitution. Gavai emphasized the robust realization of Ambedkar's ideals—equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity—reflected in India's diverse constitutional leadership today.

Speaking on the topic of 'The Living Document: 75 Years of the Constitution of India, and the Enduring Relevance of Dr Ambedkar,' Gavai recognized the milestones achieved by India in upholding Ambedkar's inclusive vision. His personal journey, intertwined with Ambedkar's legacy, serves as a poignant testament to the progress toward a just and inclusive society.

In a related discourse, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted Ambedkar's perseverance as a student and the profound implications of his work on global democracy. The event, organized with the High Commission of India, also offered insights into Ambedkar's life in England, celebrating his contributions to the legal fraternity.

