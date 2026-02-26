Left Menu

Hope in Justice: The Fight Against Procedural Lapses in Sonam Wangchuk's NSA Case

Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, expressed faith in the judiciary amidst procedural issues in the NSA case against her husband, Sonam Wangchuk. She criticized delays and errors in the proceedings and looked forward to a positive outcome in the impending Supreme Court hearing.

Updated: 26-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:50 IST
Gitanjali J Angmo
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile case, Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, addressed the media following an adjournment in the Supreme Court hearing regarding her husband, Sonam Wangchuk's NSA detention. Angmo highlighted procedural lapses and expressed confidence in the judicial system's eventual discernment.

Angmo contended that significant procedural errors, including delays in providing crucial documentation and inconsistencies in recorded evidence, marred the case against Wangchuk. She described the detention order as being a replica of prior recommendations and cited these as grounds for dismissal of the charges under the National Security Act.

Despite the complexities surrounding the case, Angmo remains optimistic about a favorable verdict. With the final hearing scheduled for March 10, she reiterated her belief in the maxim 'Satyamev Jayate'—truth alone triumphs—hoping it will guide the court to a just conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

