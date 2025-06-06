Amid rising geopolitical tensions, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has sounded the alarm about Russia's rearmament efforts, following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Merz emphasized the urgent need for U.S. lawmakers to understand the scale of Russia's military expansions, which include defense plant shifts to round-the-clock production and new arms deals with North Korea and Iran.

As Russia continues to bolster its defense budget to Cold War-era levels, European nations, including Germany, are responding by increasing defense spending to counter the growing threat. Despite assurances from Russia that these actions are part of a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, concerns remain about potential threats to NATO territories.

The discussions underline the continued importance of U.S.-EU collaboration in ensuring European security. Merz, who has backed Trump's call for increased NATO defense spending, stressed Germany's dependence on U.S. military presence for a stable security framework, as Europe braces for long-term diplomatic and defense challenges.