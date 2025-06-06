BRICS Unites Against Terrorism at Parliamentary Forum

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which includes key member states like China and Iran, has united in condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, vowing to jointly combat terrorism.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the Indian delegation at the forum in Brasilia and strongly advocated for severing financial channels to terrorist outfits and enhancing intelligence sharing among nations. His decisive stance on adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards terror received unanimous backing, reflecting a collective commitment to combat global threats.

The forum, attended by countries including Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Iran, and several others, reached a consensus on various global issues, notably terrorism, trade, and inter-parliamentary collaboration. The assembly's unified approach emphasizes the critical role of international cooperation in ensuring peace and curbing terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)