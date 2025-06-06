Left Menu

Court Drama: Aquittals and Convictions Unfold in Coal Scam Saga

A Delhi court acquitted former coal officials in a coal scam case, while convicting JAS Infrastructure and its director for conspiracy. Despite the acquittals, other cases against Gupta remain pending, and his prior acquittal is under appeal. The complex web of cases highlights ongoing scrutiny into past coal block allocations.

A Delhi court on Friday acquitted former coal secretary H C Gupta, ex-joint secretary (coal) K S Kropha, and then director K C Samaria in a high-profile coal scam case. The case involved alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Mahugarhi Coal Block in Jharkhand, adding another chapter to the long-running legal saga.

This marks Gupta's second acquittal related to coal block allocations, despite his convictions in five other cases. With his appeals pending in Delhi High Court, the CBI is also challenging his first acquittal in a series of 19 cases filed against him—12 of which remain under trial.

However, the court found JAS Infrastructure Capital Ltd and its director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal guilty of cheating and conspiracy concerning the same coal block's allocation. The focus now turns to sentencing, slated for July 8, as multiple related cases continue to clog the special courts dedicated to this sprawling scam.

