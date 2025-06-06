Left Menu

Drama Unfolds: Corruption Probe Team Overhaul at Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court was informed that a corruption case investigation team against a court staffer was reconstituted. Allegations surfaced of bias within the Anti-Corruption Branch, with a court staffer suspecting foul play after issuing a notice to the ACB's joint commissioner. The case involves a bribery FIR and investigation transfer appeals.

The Delhi High Court announced a significant development in the ongoing corruption case against a court staffer. The investigation team, previously accused of bias, has been reconstituted at the behest of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard from the ACB following earlier concerns about the impartiality of the investigating officer, which prompted a push towards a revamped investigation team. The court's attention was drawn to claims that the FIR and accusations against the staffer were potential attempts to retaliate against a trial court judge.

Detailed discussions also focused on the anticipatory bail plea and the demand for a probe transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Allegations suggest the earlier investigation sought to frame the judge in retaliation for a contempt reference issued to the ACB's joint commissioner.

