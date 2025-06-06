Labourer Acquitted in 2018 Murder Case Amid Lack of Evidence

After six years in prison, Sushil Ramdulare Singh, a labourer accused of murdering his colleague during a 2018 dispute over liquor money, was acquitted by a Thane court.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal highlighted inconsistencies and a lack of conclusive evidence in the prosecution's case as reasons for acquittal.

While noting that eyewitnesses failed to convincingly identify Singh and that key evidence was publicly accessible, the court could not confirm the guilt beyond reasonable doubt, granting Singh the benefit of doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)