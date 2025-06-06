Labourer Acquitted in 2018 Murder Case Amid Lack of Evidence
A Thane court acquitted labourer Sushil Ramdulare Singh, accused of murdering his colleague in 2018 over a money dispute, due to inconsistencies and lack of conclusive evidence. The court noted the murder weapon was publicly accessible, and key witnesses failed to conclusively identify Singh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
After six years in prison, Sushil Ramdulare Singh, a labourer accused of murdering his colleague during a 2018 dispute over liquor money, was acquitted by a Thane court.
The Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal highlighted inconsistencies and a lack of conclusive evidence in the prosecution's case as reasons for acquittal.
While noting that eyewitnesses failed to convincingly identify Singh and that key evidence was publicly accessible, the court could not confirm the guilt beyond reasonable doubt, granting Singh the benefit of doubt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thane Court Acquits Two in 'Murder' Case due to Lack of Evidence
Trump's Misguided Evidence: The Screen Grab Controversy
Natural language processing revolutionizes evidence-based healthcare delivery
Acquittal in Maharashtra: Inconsistencies Lead to Freedom
Court Dismisses Charge Against Udit Raj in Protest Case Due to Lack of Evidence