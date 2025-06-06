Left Menu

Labourer Acquitted in 2018 Murder Case Amid Lack of Evidence

A Thane court acquitted labourer Sushil Ramdulare Singh, accused of murdering his colleague in 2018 over a money dispute, due to inconsistencies and lack of conclusive evidence. The court noted the murder weapon was publicly accessible, and key witnesses failed to conclusively identify Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:05 IST
Labourer Acquitted in 2018 Murder Case Amid Lack of Evidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After six years in prison, Sushil Ramdulare Singh, a labourer accused of murdering his colleague during a 2018 dispute over liquor money, was acquitted by a Thane court.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal highlighted inconsistencies and a lack of conclusive evidence in the prosecution's case as reasons for acquittal.

While noting that eyewitnesses failed to convincingly identify Singh and that key evidence was publicly accessible, the court could not confirm the guilt beyond reasonable doubt, granting Singh the benefit of doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025