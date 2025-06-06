Left Menu

Notorious Jahangirpuri Fugitive Finally Captured

Delhi Police have arrested Vipin, a 32-year-old fugitive linked to a gang-related murder and attempted murder in Jahangirpuri. This follows a violent clash between rival gangs, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Vipin admitted involvement during interrogation, confessing the intent to assert dominance.

Delhi Police announced the arrest of Vipin, a 32-year-old fugitive, who had been evading capture for nearly seven months in connection with a gang war-related murder and attempted murder in Jahangirpuri.

Vipin, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was caught on June 5 following a tip-off. The case arose from a violent skirmish between the Prince and Narender gangs on the night of October 20-21 last year. This deadly confrontation involved firearms and knives, ultimately leading to the death of Deepak Patrakar, a Prince gang member.

Two additional individuals from the rival camp sustained serious injuries. Vipin confessed during police interrogation, revealing his and his associates' intention to challenge Narender's group in a clash that led to multiple injuries and one fatality.

