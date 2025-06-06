Mexico Eyes Metal Tariff Response

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard held a 'cordial conversation' with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington on Friday, as Mexico contemplates its response to U.S. metal tariffs.

The meeting reflects ongoing negotiations, with Ebrard using social media to express that progress is being made, amid possible actions from Mexico if no resolution is agreed upon.

Mexico is poised to announce potential countermeasures next week, should the current discussions fail to bring about a favorable outcome regarding the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)