Mexico Eyes Metal Tariff Response

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington to discuss U.S. metal tariffs. The meeting was described as cordial, but Mexico is considering announcing measures if no agreement is reached by next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:12 IST
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard held a 'cordial conversation' with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington on Friday, as Mexico contemplates its response to U.S. metal tariffs.

The meeting reflects ongoing negotiations, with Ebrard using social media to express that progress is being made, amid possible actions from Mexico if no resolution is agreed upon.

Mexico is poised to announce potential countermeasures next week, should the current discussions fail to bring about a favorable outcome regarding the tariffs.

