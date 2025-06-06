Left Menu

Bihar Man Detained for Inflammatory Social Media Posts

Syeed Hussain was detained by police in Bihar's Saran district for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media. His posts aimed to provoke communal tension ahead of Bakrid celebrations. Authorities are completing necessary legal procedures and have issued a warning against online use to incite tensions.

A suspect identified as Syeed Hussain was detained by police in Bihar's Saran district on Friday amid allegations of posting inflammatory messages on social media. The alleged posts were seen as efforts to disturb communal harmony ahead of the Bakrid festival, authorities reported.

The district police's official statement indicated that Hussain was responsible for uploading objectionable content against India, using provocative language that could incite unrest. Legal formalities concerning his detention are currently underway.

In response to the incident, Saran police issued a public advisory emphasizing the importance of responsible online conduct. They warned that strict actions would be taken against individuals attempting to incite communal tensions or issuing threats via social media platforms.

