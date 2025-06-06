Decade-Long Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Rape Suspect Captured
A man accused of raping two women in 2011 was captured after a decade on the run. Appukkuttan had evaded arrest by frequently relocating and avoiding technology use. He was apprehended near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border by a special investigation team and is now in judicial custody.
A fugitive accused in a 2011 rape case was apprehended near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border after evading authorities for over a decade. Law enforcement officials say the suspect managed to avoid capture by constantly relocating and refraining from using mobile devices.
Identified as Appukkuttan, a 39-year-old from Manjathodu in Ranni, he was initially arrested but secured bail, only to abscond soon after, evading court proceedings. Despite a warrant issued in 2015 and subsequent attempts to find him, he remained elusive until now.
A special investigation team, led by Ranni Deputy Superintendent of Police R Jayaraj, successfully captured the accused following a days-long operation. Appukkuttan has been presented before a local court and has been remanded to judicial custody, authorities confirmed.
