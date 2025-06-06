Madhya Pradesh HC Intervenes in Minor's Pregnancy Termination Delay
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings addressing the delay in terminating a minor rape victim's pregnancy. The court has demanded a detailed report from the state government, questioning adherence to established protocols, and is set to discuss the matter further on June 9.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has proactively addressed the delay in the termination of a seven-and-a-half-month pregnancy of a minor rape victim in Balaghat district.
A report has been requested from the state government by June 9, with the court seeking clarity on adherence to protocols and reasons for the delay.
Justice D Khot highlighted the need to understand the circumstances that led to the delay, calling for a comprehensive investigation to determine lapses in reporting and action by the authorities.
