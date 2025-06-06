Madhya Pradesh HC Intervenes in Minor's Pregnancy Termination Delay

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has proactively addressed the delay in the termination of a seven-and-a-half-month pregnancy of a minor rape victim in Balaghat district.

A report has been requested from the state government by June 9, with the court seeking clarity on adherence to protocols and reasons for the delay.

Justice D Khot highlighted the need to understand the circumstances that led to the delay, calling for a comprehensive investigation to determine lapses in reporting and action by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)