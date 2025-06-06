Om Birla Leads India to Center Stage at BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brazil

India has officially taken over the chairmanship of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, following a high-level and impactful participation at the 11th edition of the forum, held from 4–5 June 2025 in Brasilia, Brazil. The forum brought together parliamentary delegations from all ten BRICS member countries, including India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

The Indian delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, accompanied by a distinguished parliamentary team comprising leaders from both houses of Parliament and senior officials from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats.

Key Themes and Discussions

Over two days of intense discussions and strategic deliberations, the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum focused on key global challenges and opportunities. The main agenda items included:

Global peace and security

Responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence

Economic recovery and resilient trade

Sustainable development

Democratic inter-parliamentary cooperation

India’s interventions, particularly on the subjects of counter-terrorism, responsible tech governance, and multilateral cooperation, drew significant support and were widely reflected in the final Brasilia Joint Declaration.

India’s Strong Stand Against Terrorism Applauded

One of the defining moments of the forum was India’s uncompromising position on terrorism. Shri Om Birla, in his powerful address, unequivocally condemned all forms of terrorism and called for a global zero-tolerance policy. He specifically referred to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which shocked the nation, and garnered strong support from other BRICS member nations.

The Brasilia Declaration included a collective condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and called for enhanced global cooperation to:

Block financial flows to terrorist networks

Enhance intelligence sharing

Prevent the misuse of emerging technologies by terror outfits

Strengthen legal and judicial collaboration among nations

India's call to action aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of firm and befitting response to terrorism. This principled stand contributed significantly to India being entrusted with the next forum’s leadership.

India Takes the Helm for 2026 BRICS Parliamentary Forum

At the closing ceremony, India was officially handed over the chairmanship of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum for 2026. Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla accepted the chairmanship, committing India to further deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation within the expanded BRICS framework.

In his remarks, Shri Birla said:

“India is committed to further strengthening parliamentary dialogue among BRICS nations and advancing shared values of multilateralism, inclusivity, and peace. The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in India will focus on collaborative legislative responses to global challenges.”

India’s leadership is expected to steer the BRICS Parliamentary track in alignment with its G20 priorities, South-South cooperation, and promotion of digital public infrastructure, democratic governance, and inclusive growth.

High-Level Indian Delegation Represents Parliamentary Diplomacy

India’s presence in Brasilia was marked by robust engagement from a broad parliamentary representation. The delegation led by Speaker Shri Om Birla included:

Shri Harivansh , Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha

Shri Surendra Singh Nagar , MP, Rajya Sabha

Shri Vijay Baghel , MP, Lok Sabha

Shri Vivek Thakur , MP, Lok Sabha

Dr. Shabari Byreddy , MP, Lok Sabha

Shri Utpal Kumar Singh , Secretary General, Lok Sabha

Shri P.C. Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha

These members actively participated in the working groups, policy sessions, and bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the forum.

A Platform for Parliamentary Unity on Global Governance

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum serves as a vital intergovernmental platform for legislative dialogue among the major emerging economies. With its expanded membership, the forum is now more representative of the Global South and better positioned to influence global governance discourse.

India's leadership at this critical juncture signifies a maturing role in shaping multilateral norms, especially in areas of technological equity, peacebuilding, democratic resilience, and counter-terrorism.

Looking Ahead: BRICS in India 2026

As host of the next BRICS Parliamentary Forum in 2026, India is expected to:

Focus on climate-resilient development and digital equity

Encourage youth participation in legislative processes

Advance South-South parliamentary partnerships

Strengthen capacity-building through the BRICS Parliamentary Academy

This forum will further consolidate India’s efforts in fostering inclusive, democratic, and peaceful multilateral cooperation among emerging nations.