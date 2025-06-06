Controversial Deportations Spark Legal and Ethical Concerns in India

Raja Ram Singh, an MP from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has expressed serious concerns over recent refugee deportations, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. Singh emphasizes that these actions contravene the principle of non-refoulement, a cornerstone of international refugee protection, which India has historically upheld despite not being a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention.

In his letter, Singh describes a specific incident involving 38 Rohingya refugees allegedly deported under deceptive pretenses and abandoned at sea. This, he argues, violates both Indian constitutional protections and international law, as the refugees were registered with the UNHCR and were not given a fair chance to contest their deportation.

Singh further claims that in Assam, state authorities have accelerated efforts to deport individuals labeled as 'illegal foreigners' by Foreigners' Tribunals and mentioned ongoing detentions across the country under the suspicion of being Bangladeshis. He calls for an immediate halt to these actions, highlighting their inhumanity and the detrimental impact on India's international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)