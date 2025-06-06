DAHD, APEDA Unveil Roadmap for Expanding Livestock Exports

In a significant move toward enhancing India’s global standing in animal product exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, organized a comprehensive Roundtable Workshop titled “Exports of Livestock and their Value Added Products – Future Prospects and Way Forward” in New Delhi on June 6, 2025.

The workshop convened top policymakers, industry stakeholders, scientists, and export leaders to deliberate on a future-ready export strategy focusing on value addition, quality assurance, disease prevention, market access, traceability, and regulatory alignment with global standards.

Visionary Address by DAHD Leadership

Chairing the workshop, Secretary of DAHD, Smt. Alka Upadhyaya set an ambitious tone by urging stakeholders to aim for a 20% increase in livestock product exports this fiscal year. “India must aspire to lead in value-added livestock products by investing in biosecurity, star-rated processing units, and diplomatic channels for new market access,” she emphasized. She further highlighted the need for robust infrastructure that supports quality systems and fosters sustainable practices.

Smt. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, DAHD, elaborated on India’s strategic goal to establish Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Free Zones in nine states—Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. She reiterated the need for continuous supply of resources, clean conditions, and traceability mechanisms across the value chain. She also pointed to opportunities under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) for private sector collaboration.

Trade and Policy Alignment for Global Expansion

Smt. Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, Joint Secretary from the Department of Commerce, underlined the sector's strategic importance in India’s agricultural export diversification. “Animal product exports form a vital part of our agri-export basket. With proper inter-ministerial coordination and the use of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), we can open up substantial new markets,” she said.

Chairman of APEDA, Shri Abhishek Dev, provided key insights into India’s recent export performance. “Animal product exports grew 12.56% last year, reaching USD 5114.19 million. We now need to prioritize innovation in value-added livestock products and enhance our hygiene and traceability practices to sustain this growth,” he stressed.

Industry Presence and Technical Discourse

The workshop was attended by over 50 prominent livestock establishments and leading exporters, including Allanasons, Fair Exports India, Al Dua, Pure Foods Exports, Indagro Foods, and AOV Exports. Representatives from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), and various State Animal Husbandry Departments also participated actively.

Technical sessions during the day featured in-depth discussions on India’s comparative export performance, emerging global market trends, challenges in processing infrastructure, and regulatory reforms. Experts from academia, industry, and government presented innovations in low-grade meat processing, sustainable production technologies, and real-time disease surveillance systems.

Call for a Coordinated National Export Ecosystem

The open-house session at the workshop allowed industry leaders, scientists, and state officials to share concerns and actionable solutions. Discussions revolved around aligning India's export policies with international standards, strengthening veterinary support systems, ensuring hygienic supply chains, and developing effective cold chain logistics.

A strong consensus emerged on the need to build an integrated and transparent ecosystem for livestock exports—one that is driven by public-private partnerships, data-backed market intelligence, and continuous innovation.

A Roadmap for Global Leadership in Livestock Exports

This landmark roundtable serves as a launchpad for India’s renewed commitment to becoming a dominant global supplier of livestock and its value-added products. It reiterates the Centre’s focus on transforming the sector through institutional support, market intelligence, disease-free certification, and global best practices.

With India positioning itself as a reliable and competitive exporter, and with initiatives like AHIDF and strategic state-level participation, the future of Indian livestock exports is poised for exponential growth.