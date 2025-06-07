Supreme Court Extends Block on Government Records Release

The U.S. Supreme Court has prolonged a block on orders that demanded the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) release specific records. These orders were to provide documents to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog organization seeking insight into the department's operations.

Previously led by former adviser Elon Musk under President Donald Trump's administration, DOGE's classification as a government agency subject to the Freedom of Information Act was supported by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. He ruled that the department should comply with federal transparency laws regarding its functions.

The Supreme Court had previously issued an administrative stay on Cooper's orders, allowing more time to deliberate over this issue. The extension highlights ongoing legal maneuvers over the transparency obligations of government-affiliated entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)