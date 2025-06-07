Supreme Court Grants Access to Social Security Data
The Supreme Court has allowed the Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security systems, despite privacy concerns. This decision supports the Trump administration's first Supreme Court appeal involving the DOGE, originally led by Elon Musk. A Maryland judge's order to restrict access had been overturned.
The Supreme Court has paved the way for the Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security systems containing private data on millions of Americans.
The ruling marks a significant win for the Trump administration in its inaugural Supreme Court appeal concerning DOGE, which was formerly helmed by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk.
The high court's decision overturns a previous Maryland judge's injunction that limited the department's access to the Social Security Administration under federal privacy statutes.
