Musk-Trump Feud Risks $22 Billion SpaceX Contracts

A bitter dispute between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has put $22 billion worth of SpaceX's government contracts in jeopardy, potentially disrupting several U.S. space programs. The fallout began with Musk's outspoken critique of Trump's tax-cut and spending legislation.

As tensions escalated, Trump sharply criticized Musk during an Oval Office appearance, and Musk countered with a barrage of social media posts against the president. Trump retaliated by threatening to cancel the government contracts connected to Musk's enterprises.

This public spat has placed significant pressure on U.S. space endeavors reliant on these contracts, with stakeholders concerned about the foreseeable impacts if the contracts are terminated.