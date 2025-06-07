North Korean Internet Outage Sparks Speculation on Internal Causes
North Korea's internet experienced a major outage on Saturday, resulting in its main news and Foreign Ministry sites becoming inaccessible. U.K.-based researcher Junade Ali indicated the cause might be internal rather than a cyberattack. South Korea’s cyber terror response center was unavailable for comments.
North Korea faced a significant internet outage on Saturday, leading to the inaccessibility of its major news and Foreign Ministry websites. Checks by Reuters confirmed the disruption, affecting all internet routes coming through China and Russia.
According to Junade Ali, a U.K.-based researcher monitoring the situation, North Korea's entire internet infrastructure vanished from systems that track internet activities. Ali suggests the outage might be due to internal issues rather than an external cyberattack.
Efforts to reach officials at South Korea's Police cyber terror response center for comments were unsuccessful, leaving questions about the exact cause of the disruption.
