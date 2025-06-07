Federal Judge Denies ALA Request to Halt Library Services Cuts

A federal judge has dismissed the American Library Association's plea to intervene in the Trump administration's move to further dismantle an essential library funding agency. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon indicated that his court lacks jurisdiction to address the matter, urging that the case be transferred to the Court of Federal Claims.

Judge Leon, while expressing concern over the executive branch's intention to jeopardize vital support for libraries, referenced recent Supreme Court decisions. He highlighted that issues related to federal grants should be handled by the specialized claims court, reaffirming the legality of the administration's action under current judicial interpretations.

This ruling follows President Donald Trump's controversial executive order labeling the Institute of Museum and Library Services as "unnecessary." The order led to staff reductions and grant cancellations, sparking lawsuits from advocacy groups. However, a separate court order in Rhode Island currently blocks the shutdown of the institution, pending appeal.