Demand for NCW Autonomy: Sushmita Dev Criticizes Current Framework

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has urged for reforms to empower the National Commission for Women (NCW) and enhance its impartiality and credibility. Criticizing its selective actions, Dev highlights the NCW's political biases and calls for changes to the NCW Act, 1990, to ensure genuine support for women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 08:18 IST
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has intensified her call for significant reforms to enhance the autonomy and effectiveness of the National Commission for Women (NCW). She argues that the current setup lacks credibility and fails to address women's issues impartially.

In a letter to Digvijaya Singh, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, Dev highlighted her concerns regarding the NCW's "cherry picking" of cases, focusing on incidents predominantly in opposition-ruled states. These actions, she contends, undermine the commission's impartiality.

Dev points to several incidents that expose the NCW's political coloration and selective advocacy. She calls for amendments to the NCW Act, 1990, to ensure the commission's effective operation while implementing checks to prevent political misuse. Empowering the NCW with greater autonomy, she asserts, would better safeguard women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

