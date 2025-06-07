Tensions Flare: Immigration Arrests Stir Protests Across Los Angeles

In a sweeping crackdown, federal immigration authorities arrested 44 individuals across Los Angeles on Friday, igniting widespread protests.

Tensions boiled over as law enforcement used flashbangs to disperse demonstrators furious over the detentions. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers executed search warrants at multiple locations, according to Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe.

The raids are part of a nationwide enforcement effort to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations, but local officials and immigrant advocates criticize the heavy-handed tactics. Protests erupted in multiple cities, reflecting the divisive nature of the current immigration policies.