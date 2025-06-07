Rising Border Tensions: Thailand Takes Charge
Thailand's army announced it would oversee the opening and closing of border checkpoints with Cambodia due to escalating tensions. The situation intensified as Cambodia enhanced its military presence and equipment along the border.
In response to escalating tensions, the Thai army declared on Saturday that it would manage the operations of border checkpoints with Cambodia.
This development came as Cambodia bolstered its military presence and enhanced equipment along the shared border, a move that has heightened regional security concerns.
The Thai military's strategic decision underscores the gravity of the ongoing situation, aiming to ensure safety and order amid rising bilateral strain.
