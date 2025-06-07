Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Amends Labour Laws: Boost or Backlash?

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to amend labour laws to extend working hours, aiming to attract investors. However, the move faces criticism from CPI for being 'anti-worker.' The law revisions also seek to empower women by allowing night shifts with safeguards. Protests against these amendments are scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:53 IST
The government of Andhra Pradesh, under the TDP-led NDA coalition, has announced a controversial decision to increase the maximum working hours per day from nine to ten, as part of a broader strategy to enhance the ease of doing business and attract more investors.

However, the move has met with stiff opposition from K Ramakrishna, the CPI state secretary, who accused the NDA governments at both the Centre and state levels of implementing 'anti-worker' policies. Ramakrishna criticized the modifications to laws that previously allowed a maximum of nine working hours, now extended to ten.

Supporters argue that these amendments will facilitate global business practices and incentivize investments in Andhra Pradesh. Notably, the revised laws will enable women to work night shifts, with added protections such as consent, transportation, and security provisions. Protests against these legislative changes are planned nationwide, with trade unions opposing what they perceive as detrimental worker policies.

