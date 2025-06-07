Border Brinkmanship: Thailand and Cambodia's Tense Stand-Off

In a significant move, Thailand has escalated its military presence along its disputed border with Cambodia. The decision follows an increased troop build-up on the Cambodian side, according to a statement by Thailand's defense minister on Saturday. This development comes after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a skirmish in an undemarcated area on May 28, further inflaming tensions between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

Despite ongoing dialogue attempts, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai disclosed that Cambodia had rejected de-escalation proposals during bilateral talks last Thursday. "Military presence has been reinforced, exacerbating tensions along the border," Phumtham stated, emphasizing the need for Thailand to bolster its military posture in response.

While the Thai army accuses Cambodian soldiers and civilians of repeated territorial incursions, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet reiterated his country's defensive stance in a speech. Diplomatic ambitions continue with the involvement of ASEAN chair Malaysia and China in mediation efforts, yet historical disputes and domestic nationalist sentiments remain challenging hurdles.