Dramatic 1,300-km Police Chase Leads to Arrests in Delhi Assault Case

In a dramatic turn of events, authorities have apprehended three men after an extensive 1,300-km pursuit. The men are accused of assault and opening gunfire on two sisters in southwest Delhi, according to police sources.

Identified as Ravi (22), Hitesh (22), and Ashish (31), the trio allegedly targeted the sisters to retaliate against a past altercation involving the victims' brother, Aman, reports indicate. A complaint had previously been filed against Aman at Dwarka South police station.

Following the filing of a case, investigators deployed technical surveillance to track the suspects. Ravi and Hitesh were eventually detained in Murthal, Haryana, after a bus intercept. An ongoing search for a fourth suspect, Monu, continues as new leads emerge.

