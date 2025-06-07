Tech's Role in Justice: Enhancing, Not Replacing Humanity

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has asserted that technology should enhance, not replace, the role of the human mind in judicial proceedings. Speaking at the University of London, he highlighted the irreplaceable value of human discretion and empathy, urging ethical guidelines for tech adoption in the judiciary.

In a keynote address, Gavai stressed the importance of human oversight and robust training when integrating technologies such as AI in legal processes. He cited concerns like algorithmic bias and data confidentiality breaches, emphasizing that technology must be anchored in constitutional values to truly make justice accessible.

Additionally, Gavai recognized the shift towards arbitration in commercial disputes, lauding legislative reforms that have bolstered India's arbitration framework. He noted that while the judiciary plays a crucial role, law schools and governments must collaborate to ensure technology models are transparent and inclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)