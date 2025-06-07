Taliban Invites Afghan Diaspora Home Amid Global Travel Restrictions

In a bid to urge Afghan nationals to return home, the Taliban announced they will not face harm, as stated by Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund in a message coinciding with Eid al-Adha celebrations. This initiative comes as the U.S. enforces a travel ban impacting Afghan refugees.

Recently, President Donald Trump extended a travel restriction to include Afghanistan, thwarting hopes for Afghans seeking permanent resettlement in the U.S. While Trump's administration also halted a pivotal refugee program, the Taliban seeks to assure returning expatriates a safe homecoming.

Akhund's statement on platform X emphasized the need for media to avoid negative judgments about the Taliban's governance. Acknowledging existing challenges, the Taliban urges Afghans to contribute to a peaceful homeland.