Taliban Invites Afghan Diaspora Home Amid Global Travel Restrictions

The Taliban has extended an amnesty offer to Afghans who fled post-collapse of the Western-backed government, ensuring their safety upon return. This comes after the U.S. imposed a travel ban affecting Afghan resettlement. The Taliban aims to assure peace and criticizes media perceptions of its rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:05 IST
In a bid to urge Afghan nationals to return home, the Taliban announced they will not face harm, as stated by Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund in a message coinciding with Eid al-Adha celebrations. This initiative comes as the U.S. enforces a travel ban impacting Afghan refugees.

Recently, President Donald Trump extended a travel restriction to include Afghanistan, thwarting hopes for Afghans seeking permanent resettlement in the U.S. While Trump's administration also halted a pivotal refugee program, the Taliban seeks to assure returning expatriates a safe homecoming.

Akhund's statement on platform X emphasized the need for media to avoid negative judgments about the Taliban's governance. Acknowledging existing challenges, the Taliban urges Afghans to contribute to a peaceful homeland.

