Community Unrest Over Eid Vandalism Incident

A sense of tension settled over the community as protesters gathered following the vandalism of a young man's car during Eid-ul-Azha festivities. The incident occurred at an Eidgah on Sakaldiha Road, prompting police intervention.

Chandauli Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Singh arrived at the scene to diffuse the aggravated crowd, who demanded prompt justice after learning of the incident. An investigation revealed that three individuals had damaged the vehicle, breaking its glass.

To ensure safety and order, a police contingent has been stationed in the locality. SHO Singh confirmed the suspects have been identified and assured their swift apprehension. The altercation underscores community tensions during significant religious events.