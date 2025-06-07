Overnight assaults by Russian forces on Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city, left three dead and 22 injured, signaling a sharp escalation in ongoing tensions. The attacks involved precise, long-range weaponry, with Russian officials confirming successful strikes on military targets.

In a separate development, Ukraine suspended taking back bodies of deceased soldiers and prisoner exchanges, defying an accord reached with Russia during recent peace negotiations in Istanbul. This agreement was intended to address the return of 12,000 fallen soldiers and facilitate further prisoner swaps.

While Kharkiv bore the brunt of aggressive shelling, Ukrainian drone operations intensified in the Moscow region, wounding two and disrupting airport activities temporarily. This ongoing exchange of force raises concerns of a further escalation in the already volatile conflict.