Allegations of Crime in Navi Mumbai: A Minor's Ordeal

The Navi Mumbai Police launched an investigation into a 30-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a minor in Turbhe. The man allegedly lured the girl with fruits and disrobed her. No arrests have been made as the probe continues under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai Police have initiated a probe following allegations against a 30-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a minor girl in Turbhe, officials reported on Saturday. The accused reportedly coaxed the young girl with fruits before allegedly disrobing her at his residence on June 6.

Police took action after receiving a complaint from the victim's father. Subsequently, sections 127(2) for wrongful confinement, 75 for sexual harassment, and 76 for intent to disrobe a woman were invoked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Gulfam Farooque.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also applied to the case, according to an investigating officer. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

