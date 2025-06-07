Allegations of Crime in Navi Mumbai: A Minor's Ordeal

Navi Mumbai Police have initiated a probe following allegations against a 30-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a minor girl in Turbhe, officials reported on Saturday. The accused reportedly coaxed the young girl with fruits before allegedly disrobing her at his residence on June 6.

Police took action after receiving a complaint from the victim's father. Subsequently, sections 127(2) for wrongful confinement, 75 for sexual harassment, and 76 for intent to disrobe a woman were invoked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Gulfam Farooque.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also applied to the case, according to an investigating officer. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.