Palghar Lodge Shooting: Accidental Firing Incident Unraveled

An accidental shooting occurred at a lodge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, injuring a 17-year-old girl. Initially, her father accused a man of attempted murder. However, police investigations revealed there was no motive for the attack. The man involved was arrested and is in judicial custody.

  • India

In a recent incident at a lodge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials reported that a 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound due to accidental firing. Initially, the girl's father accused a man of kidnapping and attempted murder with an unlicensed pistol.

After thorough police investigations, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh stated that evidence did not support any intentional firing, suggesting the incident was accidental in nature. The man involved was apprehended, reflecting the initial severity of the allegations.

The accused, after his police remand, faced judicial proceedings and was placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Authorities are continuing the investigation to trace the source of the firearm, and legal action was also initiated against the lodge owner, Avinash Atmaram Raut.

