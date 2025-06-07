Left Menu

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's Resilient Eid Visit to LoC

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir visited the forward positions along the Line of Control to celebrate Eid ul-Azha with troops, praising their morale and preparedness. He highlighted the army's commitment amid recent tensions with India, following a major terror attack. Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue.

Updated: 07-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:12 IST
Gen Asim Munir
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir made a significant visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control, celebrating Eid ul-Azha with the troops and highlighting their high morale and operational alertness.

This visit comes against the backdrop of recent escalated tensions with India following the deadly Pahalgam attack and subsequent military exchanges. Munir emphasized the army's dedication, exemplified by soldiers celebrating Eid away from home to serve their nation.

Gen Munir reiterated Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue, pledging continued support for Kashmiri people, while New Delhi maintains its position on Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

