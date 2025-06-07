AIFB Condemns 'Encounter Killings' in Maoist Strongholds

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has voiced strong condemnation against the recent reported encounter killings of prominent CPI (Maoist) figures in Chhattisgarh, including leadership figure Nambala Keshava Rao. The party has demanded an immediate cessation of these operations and an exploration of peaceful dialogue channels.

In their statement, the AIFB criticized the encounters as a breach of democratic principles, emphasizing that the Maoists have shown interest in dialogue. They urge the government to facilitate negotiations rather than rely on forceful militaristic approaches, which they believe infringe on human rights and hinder democratic solutions to persistent social and political issues.

The AIFB has called for a judicial inquiry into these operations and pressed for talks with stakeholders, particularly those representing Adivasi interests. This comes as Home Minister Amit Shah praised the encounters as a significant move against Naxalism, highlighting a recent operation where 27 Maoists, including Rao, were killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)