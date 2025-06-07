North Dakota Man Faces Federal Charges Over Obama's Threat and Park Incursion

Ian Patrick Stewart, a North Dakota resident, has been federally indicted for allegedly threatening to kill former President Barack Obama and breaking into a National Park Service historic site.

The charges include burglary, terroristic threats, and malicious mischief, highlighting a series of actions that include threats to three other individuals and a confrontation at the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site.

Law enforcement quickly responded to the situation, which forced the evacuation of the site. Stewart is currently detained at Ward County Detention Center, awaiting a court appearance, with no attorney listed for him yet.