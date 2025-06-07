Left Menu

North Dakota Man Faces Federal Charges Over Obama's Threat and Park Incursion

A North Dakota man, Ian Patrick Stewart, faces multiple federal charges for allegedly threatening former President Barack Obama, breaking into a historic site, and terrorizing local residents. The indictment details various accusations, including threatening interstate communications and misconduct at a National Park Service site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bismarck | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:06 IST
Ian Patrick Stewart, a North Dakota resident, has been federally indicted for allegedly threatening to kill former President Barack Obama and breaking into a National Park Service historic site.

The charges include burglary, terroristic threats, and malicious mischief, highlighting a series of actions that include threats to three other individuals and a confrontation at the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site.

Law enforcement quickly responded to the situation, which forced the evacuation of the site. Stewart is currently detained at Ward County Detention Center, awaiting a court appearance, with no attorney listed for him yet.

