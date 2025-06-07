Crackdown on International Arms Smuggling: Punjab Police Apprehends Trio
Punjab Police have dismantled an illegal arms smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and recovering six foreign-made weapons. The operation, directed by Jugraj Singh from jail, aimed to supply weapons to criminals in Punjab. Investigations continue to unravel further connections in this racket.
In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced on Saturday that they have dismantled an illegal arms smuggling racket, resulting in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of six sophisticated foreign-manufactured firearms.
The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, identified the arrested individuals as Rajan, Paramjit Singh, and Dinesh Kumar, all hailing from Amritsar. Among the confiscated weapons were two Glock 19X pistols and several .30 bore firearms.
Initial investigations suggest that the trio operated under the guidance of Jugraj Singh, a notorious figure currently imprisoned and linked with Pakistani drug traffickers. Police plan to bring Singh from custody for further interrogation to uncover more connections in this smuggling network.
